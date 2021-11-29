Bundoran Community Christmas Concert 2021

This annual Christmas Community concert is now a fixed date in the Bundoran Community calendar as the first Friday of each December sees local artists come together and perform music to raise funds for the much loved Bundoran Community Centre.
Artists this year include Aine O’Doherty, Richard Nelson (Van Morrison and Paul Brady), Ronan Gallagher, The Kings of Cool, Johnny Gallagher and Meitheal (featuring some new material from their latest album Songs of Erne Volume 2).
There are also some special performances by students of St. Macartan’s National School plus the Bundoran Parent and Toddler group from the Community Centre.
Due to covid restrictions, the concert will take place online on Friday December 3, at 8pm on Facebook on the Community Centre’s page.
Log onto https://www.facebook.com/ BundoranCommunityCentre.
There will be an online tip jar with all proceeds going to the Community Centre. Donations are greatly appreciated.
You can donate via Paypal at https://www.paypal.com/ paypalme/my/profile or make a donation at Reception.
Please support your local community and your local community centre.
