Donegal people urged to report signs of bird flu - here are the warning signs in wild birds

People in Donegal are urged to report any signs of Avian Influenza (bird flu) following a number of cases being confirmed in the wild in Ireland during November.

BirdWatch Ireland has issued advice on how to spot evidence of bird flu and what to do about it.

According to the BirdWatch Ireland website: "There are no known risks to human health, and similarly this isn’t going to affect your garden birds, but please watch out for sick or dead waterbirds, birds of prey, or potentially large numbers of dead crows or starlings which may have died as a result of this virus.

"If you find any such birds, don’t touch them, but rather report them immediately to the Department of Agriculture via the link below. It is important that any potential cases of avian influenza are investigated and documented appropriately in order to monitor the spread of the virus."

Sick or dead waterbirds or birds of prey should be reported to https://aviancheck.apps.rhos.agriculture.gov.ie/report

There are numerous strains and subtypes of the avian influenza virus that each vary in severity. The strain that has recently been detected in some wild birds in Ireland is Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1, which spreads easily between birds and causes illness, with a high death rate.

This strain had been detected in a number of European countries before arriving into Ireland this month as wild birds migrate southwards and westwards for the winter.

BirdWatch Ireland is part of an early warning system with regard to surveillance for signs of disease in wild birds, together with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the National Association of Regional Game Councils (NAGC).

Current Situation

According to BirdWatch Ireland, to date there have been confirmed mortalities from the H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza in counties Galway, Roscommon, Offaly, Donegal and Kerry, with further cases under investigation in other counties.

The birds known to have been infected so far are Whooper Swans, Greylag Geese, Peregrine Falcons and a White-tailed Eagle.

In winter, waterbirds of a range of different species congregate together at wetlands across the country, which allows the virus to spread easily amongst waterbird flocks and between species. When these birds become sick, they are easy prey for raptors such as Peregrines and Eagles, hence these species are often infected also.

Know The Signs

A BirdWatch Ireland spokesperson said: "Firstly, it’s important to be aware that the only wild birds expected to become infected at present are waterbird species (wildfowl, waders, gulls) and birds of prey.

"If you own chickens or other poultry then please consult the Department of Agriculture website for further advice.

"If you find a dead waterbird or bird of prey, where the cause of death isn’t obvious (eg car collision) then it’s best to report it to the Department of Agriculture so it can be collected and tested.

"If you find a bird of these species that’s acting unwell or otherwise behaving strangely, then this too should be reported.

"It’s important to note that potentially sick birds should not be brought to a wildlife rehabilitator or the National Wildlife Hospital in Meath, as this could risk infecting the birds already in their care."

Anyone who finds a sick bird is advised to report it via the above link, and secondly, to call the Avian Influenza Hotline on 076 106 4403 during office hours or 1850 200 456 outside office hours.

Feeding Garden Birds

At this time of year, everyone is encouraged to feed garden birds, but some people are concerned that this may increase the risk of spreading bird flu.

BirdWatch Ireland is reassuring people that they should continue to feed garden birds for now, saying: "Although it is possible for garden bird species to get bird flu, they are at very low risk at present, for the simple reason that they don’t interact with the species currently infected.

"As such, there is no reason to stop feeding your garden birds. If the situation deteriorates and this advice changes, we will spread the word and ensure everyone knows."

Poultry Owners

This is a worrying time for poultry owners in Ireland. The good news is that to date there have been no cases in poultry flocks in Ireland.

However, poultry owners are advised to familiarise themselves with Department of Agriculture guidance on biosecurity and the new regulations introduced as a precautionary measure.

It has been stressed that there is no food safety risk for consumers and that properly cooked poultry and poultry products are safe to eat.