ON SALE NOW - The 2021 Donegal Annual

The Donegal Annual 2021 hits the shelves in newsagents from today - and takes a look at some of the things that have happened during the past 12 months.
There’s a great mixture of stories and photos.
Some are reflective pieces, while others are stories from during the year that appeared in the Iconic Media Group titles in Donegal, namely the Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and the Inish Times.
Here’s a flavour of what to find in this year’s Donegal Annual 2021.
- A reflective look at another year as Covid once again took centre stage
- A year of support and solidarity for the Donegal Dragons
- Donegal beaches in Ireland’s Top Ten
- Drumboe steam locomotive’s return home
- Iggy the dog stays in the picture
- Memories of the Donegal Gaeltacht
Plus: Inspirational Women; McHugh’s Miscellany; News and Sports Photos of the Year; First Day at School; 30 years on from the murder of Eddie Fullerton; A tale of two bridges; Donegal war grave in France; Gone to their eternal reward (obituaries of some of those who died in 2021); Sporting highlights of the year, etc
And on a lighter note, music, film, sport and history quizzes, wordsearch, and the Ultimate Ranking of Cadbury’s Roses!
The Donegal Annual 2021 is on sale now. RRP: €4.00
