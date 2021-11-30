Door of Letterkenny apartment forced open during course of burglary

FILE PHOTO
Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary which occurred in the Port Road area of the town between 8am on Wednesday last, November 24 and 3:45pm on Sunday, November 28.
The door of an apartment at Sunnyside Apartments was forced open and a sum of money stolen during the incident.
Anyone with information, particularly fellow residents who may have seen anything suspicious in the area are asked to contact Gardai in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
