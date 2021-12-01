Search

01 Dec 2021

13 Covid linked deaths in Donegal in November - monthly figure could even rise!

215 Donegal deaths have been linked to Covid

13 Covid linked deaths in Donegal in November - monthly figure could even rise!

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

There have now been a total of 215 deaths in Donegal as a result of people contracting Covid-19, latest figures show.

And 13 of these deaths have occurred in this county since the beginning of November, but as there is a time lapse of a week, when death figures are published.

It is possible that the final November figures may still rise higher, when new figures are published later this week.  

The number of Donegal Covid-19 attributed deaths have been recorded since the beginning of March 2020.

Donegal currently accounts for 3.8% of all Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic, since the start of the pandemic. 

The mortality rate here, as a result of Covid-19 currency stands at 135.1 per 100,000 of the population.

Donegal also generally reflects the national tends with January of this year accounting for the highest number of deaths in a single month, with the lowest figures occurring in May, June, July and August before rising again in September of this year.

