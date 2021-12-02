Donegal had 10% of all Covid-19 linked deaths in November 

Sixteen deaths in Donegal linked to Covid-19, accounted for 10% of all Covid-19 attributed deaths in the Republic, for the month of November, latest figures have revealed.

Three of those deaths were recorded and notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) in the past seven days, up to the end of November.

And there have now been a total of 218 deaths in this county that have been linked to Covid-19, since the start of the pandemic.

The first deaths recorded here, date from March of 2020.

Donegal currently accounts for 3.8% of all Covid-19 linked deaths in the Republic, since the start of the pandemic.

The mortality rate here, as a result of Covid-19 currency stands at 136.9 per 100,000 of the population.

For a number of months, such data was not available, to the public, but the reality of a county by county analysis, brings home a clear message, as we enter the last month of 2021.

5,372 Covid tests were carried out at Donegal's two Covid-189 test facilities last week.

4,487 Covid-19 tests were conducted at St Conal’s Covid test centre in Letterkenny last week, with a further 885 tests carried at the Cleary House Test Centre in Donegal Town.

No figure has been made available for those that proved Covid-19 positive from those same tests.

However 5.1% of those who booked appointments at both facilities, failed to attend, for one reason or another.