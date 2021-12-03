Approval of 12 new posts for Donegal County Council to help deliver social housing

The new posts should help Donegal County Council to alleviate demand for social housing
The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD has approved 12 new posts for Donegal County Council housing delivery team.
The aim is to assist the local authority in delivering their social housing targets, with the new posts including both technical and administrative positions
Minister O’Brien said: “In September this year, the Government published our new housing strategy, Housing for All. It is the most comprehensive housing plan in the history of the State backed by an unprecedented €4bn per year. Under Housing for All we will deliver nearly 90,000 new build social homes by 2030 and we have put a very clear focus on the delivery of new build projects.
“My Department has been working with the Housing Delivery Coordination Office (HDCO) and the County and City Management Association (CCMA) to identify capacity limitations and additional staffing resources required to deliver our objectives.
“With the approval of these new posts, we are ensuring that Donegal County Council have the capacity to deliver the scale of social housing required."
