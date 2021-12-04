Concern mounts for missing Tyrone man Simon McNulty

There is increasing concern in relation to the whereabouts of Simon McNulty who was last seen today at approximately 9am.
Simon who is from Sion Mills was last seen wearing an orange Ellesse top, red and white bottoms and white trainers.
He drives a red VW Golf VRM: WHZ5131.
Please call police on 101 if you have any information which may help the investigation.
