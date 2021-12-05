Search

05 Dec 2021

'Light of the Dove' event to mark birthday of St Colmcille

1,500 years since the birth of St Columba

Donegal artist Ewan Berry working on the specially commissioned light installation that will be showcased at the Light of the Dove event.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A special evening of light and reflection is taking place as part of the celebration of the 1500th year since the birth of St Colmcille, also known as St Columba.

The event, is part of a programme co-ordinated throughout the year by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, with the support of key partners including the North West Development Fund, in conjunction with and supported by The Executive Office and The Irish Government.

The 'Light of the Dove' event will take place in Derry's Long Tower on Tuesday, December 7. 

It is being produced by the North West Carnival, In Your Space and Studio 2 and will see the grounds of the Long Tower come to life with a stunning light installation, dance, theatrical poetry readings and a selection of dazzling local musicians to create a walk-through experience themed around hope and looking to the future.

Attendees can also visit the Aras Colmcille centre within the grounds to experience the interactive displays and learn all about the life and legacy of Colmcille.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said it will be a special and poignant evening to remember a figure who has such a prominent place in local history.

"We have had a fantastic year of events as part of Colmcille 1500, marking the role that St Colmcille has played here and across the north-west. This will be a very fitting tribute to mark the historic occasion of 1,500 years since the birth of St Columba in 521AD.

"It will be a time not just to reflect, but also to look forward with hope and optimism. It is fitting that this event will take place in the grounds of St Columba's Church in Long Tower and the installations planned are beautiful.

"I would also ask everyone attending the Light of the Dove to be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines and to follow social distancing from those not in your family bubble so that we can all enjoy this fantastic event safely."

The Light of the Dove event will take place in Long Tower on Tuesday 7th December, beginning at 6.30pm and running until 8.30pm.

Other activities are also planned for St Colmcille's birthday on 7th December, including projections in Guildhall Square and at the Saint's birthplace in Gartan, County Donegal.

For more information on Colmcille 1500 visit www. colmcille1500.com or the Colmcille 1500 Facebook at www.facebook.com/ Colmcille1500NW

 

