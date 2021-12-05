BREAKING: Santa Claus is coming to (New) Town

Santa Claus is coming to (New) Town
Excitement building in homes all around Newtowncunningham this afternoon as children and adults prepare to welcome a very special visitor to the village.
Santa Claus will be arriving on is sleigh at 4.30pm and will light up Newtown for Christmas.
Santa will be arriving at the Columban Hall and everyone is very welcome to come along and meet him.
