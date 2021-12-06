'Enhanced redress scheme a con job' - Cllr Frank McBrearty

There has been a call for the establishment of an Independent Public Inquiry (Tribunal) into the mica scandal.

The call was made by Independent Councillor, Frank McBrearty, in the wake of Standing Orders being suspended today, to allow Donegal County Councillors to discuss the 'enhanced' Mica Redress Scheme, at their December plenary.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr McBrearty said I.S. 465 and S.I. 25 should be scrapped and a proper 100% redress scheme should be created for all properties.

Cllr McBrearty added: "There should be the immediate establishment of an Independent Public Inquiry (Tribunal) and the people responsible for this scandal should be prosecuted.

"A financial redress scheme should also be put in place to deal with the mental and physical health problems which it has caused. We also require an amendment to the law to allow for class actions in cases of this magnitude."

Cllr McBrearty also critiqued the 'Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme: Your Questions Answered', published by Housing Minister, Darragh O'Brien on Tuesday, in which he "announced significant enhancements to the Defective Concrete Block Scheme".

Cllr McBrearty said the devil was certainly in the detail of this document.

He added: "'Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme: Your Questions Answered' did not mention Sulphide minerals or foundations, which is not surprising. To say the least, their silence has been deafening on this.

"I call this a con job and, in the con job, it describes: First steps, Number 1 (b): You have to be registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) by November 1, 2021, subject to a maximum of one rental property per household.

"There is also the introduction of a claw back mechanism, upon re-sale of the house within a set time period, depending on the remediation option used. Clarification is needed on what this really means.

"The document goes on to state: 'A building condition assessment will be needed should you decide to submit an application to the local authority. This has to be done by a qualified Engineer on the Engineers Ireland list and trained under the unethical I.S. 465 protocols. What will this inspection cost? A 'Score Card' is the best way to describe this assessment, which has to be scored under an assessment in accordance with the unethical Irish Standard I.S. 465, which only tests for free muscovite Mica and reactive Pyrite," said Cllr McBrearty.