Search

06 Dec 2021

'Enhanced redress scheme a con job' - Cllr Frank McBrearty

'Enhanced redress scheme a con job' - Cllr Frank McBrearty

'Enhanced redress scheme a con job' - Cllr Frank McBrearty

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

There has been a call for the establishment of an Independent Public Inquiry (Tribunal) into the mica scandal.

The call was made by Independent Councillor, Frank McBrearty, in the wake of Standing Orders being suspended today, to allow Donegal County Councillors to discuss the 'enhanced' Mica Redress Scheme, at their December plenary.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr McBrearty said I.S. 465 and S.I. 25 should be scrapped and a proper 100% redress scheme should be created for all properties.

Cllr McBrearty added: "There should be the immediate establishment of an Independent Public Inquiry (Tribunal) and the people responsible for this scandal should be prosecuted. 

"A financial redress scheme should also be put in place to deal with the mental and physical health problems which it has caused. We also require an amendment to the law to allow for class actions in cases of this magnitude."

Cllr McBrearty also critiqued the  'Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme: Your Questions Answered', published by Housing Minister, Darragh O'Brien on Tuesday, in which he "announced significant enhancements to the Defective Concrete Block Scheme".

Cllr McBrearty said the devil was certainly in the detail of this document.

He added: "'Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme: Your Questions Answered' did not mention Sulphide minerals or foundations, which is not surprising. To say the least, their silence has been deafening on this.

"I call this a con job and, in the con job, it describes: First steps, Number 1 (b):  You have to be registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) by November 1, 2021, subject to a maximum of one rental property per household. 

"There is also the introduction of a claw back mechanism, upon re-sale of the house within a set time period, depending on the remediation option used. Clarification is needed on what this really means.

"The document goes on to state: 'A building condition assessment will be needed should you decide to submit an application to the local authority. This has to be done by a qualified Engineer on the Engineers Ireland list and trained under the unethical I.S. 465 protocols. What will this inspection cost? A 'Score Card' is the best way to describe this assessment, which has to be scored under an assessment in accordance with the unethical Irish Standard I.S. 465, which only tests for free muscovite Mica and reactive Pyrite," said Cllr McBrearty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media