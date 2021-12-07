Search

07 Dec 2021

Bundoran's Sea Sessions announce another wave of acts

Tickets on same from Thursday, December 9, 2021

Bundoran's Sea Sessions announce another wave of acts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Bundoran's Sea Sessions, Ireland's only Surf and Music Festival, is back in 2022 with possibly their most stunning line up to date, organisers say.

From Irish Chart toppers Kodaline to British Rapper Tinie Tempah and DJ’s Basement Jaxx to Joel Corry with a lot more in between. 

The full lineup announced to date features  Kodaline, Tinie Tempah, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Joel Corry, Lyra, Kneecap, The Scratch, All Tvvins, Paul Woolford, Pa Sheehy, Ejeca, David Keenan, Goldie, Jamie Webster, Wyvern Lingo, Daithi, Gemma Dunleavy, Chasing Abbey, Malaki, Lea Heart, DART, Aby Coulibaly, True Tides, Chloe Robinson, Monjola, THUMPER and loads more still to be announced. 

Tickets are available from December 9, from all Ticketmaster outlets nationwide, www.ticketmaster. ie and www.seasessions.com. Priced from €119.90 for 3 days and €149.90 including four nights camping. There's also Surfers Bar (VIP) upgrades available from €60 extra along with Glamping and accommodation packages. 
 

Sea Sessions started  in 2008 and has grown from strength to strength over the years. The last seven festivals have sold out well in advance and with such pent up demand 2022 should be no different, the festival organisers have said.

The whole party takes place right on the beach in Bundoran, and has hosted some of the biggest International acts on the circuit including the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Bastille, Dermot Kennedy, Primal Scream, Paul Weller, Clean Bandit and Picture This to name but a few. Alongside music, there’s also Ireland's biggest Surf Comp’, Skating, BMX, Street Art, Beach Sports and much more packed into the three full days of partying by the beach. 
 

Ray O’Donoghue, Festival Director said: “It will be a full three years since the last Sea Sessions so we can’t wait to get back to full strength.

"We’re really happy with how the lineup is looking for 2022 and there’s a whole lot more surprises to come. We have no doubt  that this will be the strongest lineup yet. Bring on The Summer.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media