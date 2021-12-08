Cancellation of vaccination clinics in Letterkenny this morning, Wednesday 08 December

Vaccination clinic in Letterkenny cancelled today
The clinics at Letterkenny Vaccination Centre which were due to take place this morning, Wednesday December 8, have been cancelled.
People who have scheduled appointments for tomorrow morning are being contacted by text message to advise them that their appointments have been cancelled. These appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
The walk-in clinics for people aged 60 to 69 and healthcare workers, which were due to take place in Letterkennny Vaccination Centre tomorrow morning, have also been cancelled.
A decision on whether or not the scheduled appointments tomorrow afternoon will go ahead will be taken in the morning. Updates on disruptions as a result of Storm Barra will be available on hse.ie/stormbarra
