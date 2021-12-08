Donegal battling Storm Barra and a Status Orange wind alert since 2am

Donegal has been battling Storm Barra throughout the night as an Status Orange weather wind alert has been operational since 2am and is set to continue until 2pm this Wednesday afternoon.

The first high tides of the day along the Donegal coast were expected before 8.30am this morning.

A status yellow rain warning also remains in force until 6pm this evening.

Seventy-six (76) households lost power just before 9pm on Tuesday night in the Kilcar area and it was hoped that power would be restored by 4pm this afternoon.

Another 19 households were affected in the Largynaseeragh/Carrick area, around the same time. Again repairs were hoped to be carried out by 4pm today, if not beforehand.

An outage only appears on the ESB Networks map when it affects more than 10 properties.

Last evening the Department of Education confirmed that all schools in the county were to close today.

The Department of Children Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth also advised that all early learning and care and school age childcare services that are currently or forecast to be in a Red or Orange alert area should remain closed today, December 8. This will allow for assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place.

This includes counties Donegal along with Sligo, Leitrim, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.

During the duration of the storm conditions, Donegal County Council are urging road users to minimise their journeys and be aware of road conditions if travelling, particularly in relation to flooding and debris on the road.

Should you need to travel, extreme care should be exercised mindful of the conditions. Please be aware of the potential of fallen trees, branches, electricity wires, debris on the roads and walk-ways and flooding in certain areas.

Last evening a Boil Water Notice for the area supplied by the Glenties - Ardara Public Water Supply to protect public health was issued.

The population impacted by this notice is approximately 3,518 people. This notice is being issued because of increased raw water turbidity caused by Storm Barra and as a result Irish Water cannot guarantee that the drinking water entering the Glenties - Ardara Public Water Supply is being properly disinfected.

Fallen Electricity Wires are live and dangerous. Never approach or touch them.

Call ESB emergency service immediately if required on 1800 372 999 (+353 21 2382410), 999 or 112