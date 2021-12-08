Works underway on new car parking facility in Dunfanaghy could mean an end to parking issues

Parking has been an issue in the popular coastal town of Dunfanaghy for some time. Dunfanaghy is popular all year around but particularly in the summer months when parking can be an issue for locals and tourists alike.

Business people and locals have been eager to find alternative carpark for many years. However, news of a new car parking facility in the town could mean an end to parking woes, all year around.

Local Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty this week welcomed the start of works on the Dunfanaghy carpark. He said that the parking facility will be a huge help particularly during the busy summer months and throughout the year.

"It’s all come about after years of local business people, tourists and traders seeking alternative car parking. And it’s coming to pass now in conjunction with Donegal County Council. John O Donnell construction is the successful contractor who has been awarded the contract. It’s hoped it will be completed early in the new year all going according to plan," he said.