Search

08 Dec 2021

Works underway on new car parking facility in Dunfanaghy could mean an end to parking issues

Works underway on new car parking facility in Dunfanaghy could mean an end to parking issues

Works currently underway in Dunfanaghy

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Parking has been an issue in the popular coastal town of Dunfanaghy for some time. Dunfanaghy is popular all year around but particularly in the summer months when parking can be an issue for locals and tourists alike.

Business people and locals have been eager to find alternative carpark for many years. However, news of a new car parking facility in the town could mean an end to parking woes, all year around. 

Local Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty this week welcomed the start of works on the Dunfanaghy carpark. He said that the parking facility will be a huge help particularly during the busy summer months and throughout the year.

"It’s all come about after years of local business people, tourists and traders seeking alternative car parking. And it’s coming to pass now in conjunction with Donegal County Council. John O Donnell construction is the successful contractor who has been awarded the contract. It’s hoped it will be completed early in the new year all going according to plan," he said. 

Storm Barra causes more chaos overnight with 59,000 without electricity

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media