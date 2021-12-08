Donegal schools to reopen tomorrow

The Department of Education is advising that schools throughout the country including Donegal will open tomorrow as usual.
The Department said they would like to thank school communities, staff, students and parents, as well as the emergency services for their support during Storm Barra.
