Donegal man features as Irish Cancer Society announced as 2021 Charity Impact Awards winner

The Irish Cancer Society was announced as this year’s winner at the 2021 Charity Impact Awards ceremony which was held online earlier this week.

The Charity Impact Award celebrates the positive impact that charities, community groups and voluntary organisations are making on people's lives across Ireland. Entries each year are assessed from a short video and a written application part of which encompasses a case study where the organisation has made a positive difference. The example chosen was the story of Ballyshannon man Paul McLoone and read as follows:

Talking to an Irish Cancer Society Survivor Support volunteer proved an invaluable part of Paul McLoone’s recovery process. Paul first picked up the phone to the Society way back in 2006, and he is thankful to have been able to avail of the vital assistance on offer throughout successive diagnoses of bowel, liver, prostate and skin cancer since then.

“I’ve been fortunate to benefit from a range of services, including free cancer counselling and really helpful conversations with their Survivor Support volunteers,” he said.

“I find that if you talk with someone who is experienced and has been through the same thing as you, you get the best advice, the best support and a shoulder to lean on.

“I did not try to do this on my own. There’s not a chance that I would have got through this if I tried to do this on a solo run. I reached out and I shared my deepest feelings, and my family were brilliant too. The Irish Cancer Society has done so much for me, and if not for all the good advice they’ve had to offer I may not be standing here today. It's a free service and it's magnificent.

“I am delighted that I have gotten back precious time to spend with my granddaughter who I’m now getting to see grow up. I’ve had so much amazing support over the years, and my overriding feeling is of relief and joy that I am still alive and well, and looking forward to a bright future.”

Paul also featured in the video submitted by the Irish Cancer Society together with the Byrne family from Co Laois and this can be viewed by clicking the attached link: https://youtu.be/CPArmZ7q7bE

In its submission the Irish Cancer Society also outlined what makes the organisation so special.

“We are a community of patients, survivors, volunteers, supporters, health and social care professionals and researchers,” a spokesperson said.

“With the number of cancer cases set to double in Ireland by 2045 and the pandemic presenting serious and lasting challenges to those affected by cancer, our work is now more important than ever.

“We have all been affected by cancer and we are all determined to do everything we can to ensure less people get the disease, more patients survive it and everyone has access to world class treatment, care and support.

“Our vision is that, by 2025, three out of every four cancer patients in Ireland will survive their diagnosis, and in future no one in Ireland will die from the disease. Together, we will save lives and significantly improve the lives of people affected by cancer.

“Our true strength lies in the breadth of our work. We are the only organisation in Ireland providing both cancer services, support and investing in research. We are there for people at every stage of their cancer experience from diagnosis, through treatment and into survivorship, and we are working to improve every stage of that experience.

“As the largest voluntary funder of cancer research that provides vital hope for those impacted by the disease we have provided substantial investment into innovative projects ranging from Ireland’s first freely available fertility preservation service for childhood cancer patients, to our Women’s Health Initiative offering crucial survivorship supports to help patients overcome the devastating yet often overlooked side effects of cancer treatment,”

If you or someone close to you is affected by cancer, you can get free information and advice at info@irishcancer.ie or Freephone 1800200700.