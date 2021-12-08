Storm Barra leads to closure of a Donegal library due to technical difficulties

Stock Image
Bundoran Community Library has announced that it will close temporarily due to technical difficulties caused by Storm Barra.
The library will close from 5pm on Wednesday, December 8 and will reopen on Friday, December 10 at 9.30am.
A spokesperson said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."
