IT Sligo to give second level students in Donegal school free access to Studyclix platform

IT Sligo has teamed up with Ireland’s most popular study website Studyclix, based in Strandhill, Co. Sligo, to give students at eight north west schools free access to its service.

More than 700 Fifth Year and Sixth Year students across counties Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon will be able to access Studyclix.ie for free, which will allow students to get expert exam tips and see past papers broken down by topic.

Bundoran school Coláiste Magh Éne is among the schools benefiting from the initiative.

Principal Pat Tighe said: “We thank IT Sligo for supporting our students in getting access to the Studyclix resources which we know are a powerful online learning tool and a hugely popular option with students.

“This academic support and resource is invaluable and is a huge asset for our students. Our students and parents really appreciate this support.”

Studyclix simplifies the study process by breaking down each subject into topics. For each topic past exam questions, marking schemes, quizzes and videos are available. The site has more than 160,000 students across Ireland registered while more than 90% of second-level teachers also use the service.

Studyclix founder and Geography teacher Luke Saunders said: “As a north west based company, I am especially delighted to be able to support schools across the north west including schools in counties Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon. The Covid-19 pandemic has seen a rapid progression to online teaching and learning tools, and we have continued to develop the Studyclix product to meet the needs of students and teachers.”

IT Sligo, soon to be Atlantic Technological University (ATU), will offer the licences ​to support their work under the National ​Plan for Equity of Access to Higher Education.

This support initiative to offer Studyclix access to schools complements many existing student supports and access initiatives available for IT Sligo students through its Access Office.

The Access Office in IT Sligo helps create new pathways to higher education, enhance supports for students and embeds models of sustainable community engagement.

Linda McGloin, Access Officer at IT Sligo, said: “IT Sligo is delighted to support the funding of Studyclix licenses to a number of local schools in our region to support post primary school children with equity of access to higher education. Engagement and support for accessing higher education needs to start in secondary schools.

“This initiative will ensure students develop excellent study skills and are well prepared to reach their full potential in the Leaving Certificate Exams. This will impact the quality and variety of their choices going forward. The Access office in IT Sligo is delighted to be part of this initiative. We are excited to be working with these schools for their student’s senior cycle and hopefully this supportive relationship will continue as the students start their higher education journey.”

The eight schools to benefit from the Studyclix access are Coláiste Magh Éne College, Bundoran, Donegal; Ballinode College, Sligo; St. Mary's College, Sligo; Grange Post-Primary School, Sligo; Coola Post-Primary School, Sligo; Corran College, Sligo; St. Joseph's Community College, Mayo and St. Nathy's College, Roscommon.

Based on analysis of 1,091 students carried out by Studyclix in February 2020, Studyclix users scored an average of 127 more CAO points than the national average with 87% of Studyclix users getting their first preference third level course.