New judge takes up district court appointment in Donegal

Judge Sandra Murphy has been appointed to District 2 which covers south Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

A native of Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, Judge Murphy replaces Judge Kevin Kilrane who retired earlier this year.

Prior to becoming a district court judge in October 2020, she worked as a solicitor at Gilmartin & Murphy Solicitors in Kiltimagh. Judge Murphy had been serving as a ‘mobile judge’ over the last year, covering courts in districts all over the country, including Districts 1 and 2 in Donegal.

She told the Donegal Post: “I am very happy to have been appointed to this district and I look forward to working with everyone here.”

Judge Murphy will be sitting in courts in Donegal Town and Ballyshannon, as well as those in counties Sligo and Leitrim.

Meanwhile, District 1 which covers Glenties, Dungloe and the northern half of Donegal is again without a sitting judge.

Following the departure of Judge Paul Kelly to take up the role of President of the District Court, Judge Raymond Finnegan was appointed. However, he recently announced that he was leaving after just two months. A replacement has not yet been appointed.