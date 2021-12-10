Free flu vaccine to be extended for those aged 50-64 

The seasonal flu (influenza) vaccine and its administration is being made available free of charge to 50-64 year-old adults for the 2021/2022 vaccination programme, it has just been announced.

Given that Covid-19, influenza and other respiratory illnesses continue to co-circulate, this is an important measure to reduce the risk of flu compounding the winter pressures on the health system this season.

The vaccine will be available at participating GPs and pharmacies and can be given at the same time as a Covid-19 booster.

Health Minister Minister Stephen Donnelly said:

"I am delighted today to announce the extension of the flu vaccination programme. By making the seasonal flu vaccine available free of charge to all adults aged 50-64, we are helping to protect you against flu and to reduce its spread in the community. This extension, which is in line with NIAC recommendations, is intended to further limit demands on health services for flu related illnesses over the winter months."

The influenza vaccine will be provided free of charge in 2021/22 if one:

- is 50 years of age and over

- is pregnant

- is a child aged 2 to 17 years

- is a healthcare worker

- is an adult or child aged 6 months or older with a long-term health condition, for example:

- chronic heart disease, including acute coronary syndrome

- chronic liver disease

- chronic renal failure

- chronic respiratory disease, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, moderate or severe asthma or bronchopulmonary dysplasia

- chronic neurological disease including multiple sclerosis, hereditary and degenerative disorders of the central nervous system

- diabetes mellitus

- haemoglobinopathies

- morbid obesity i.e. body mass index (BMI) over 40

- immunosuppression due to disease or treatment (including treatment for cancer)

are a child with a moderate to severe neurodevelopmental disorder such as cerebral palsy

was born with Down syndrome

- lives in a nursing home or other long-term care facility