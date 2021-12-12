Donegal Greenway route disagreement

Landowners impacted by the preferred route for the Muff to Quigley's Point Greenway have forced the project organisers to examine an alternative route, Donegal Live understands.

The Muff to Quigley's Point Greenway route was originally to have gone down the left-hand side of the main Muff to Moville road (R238).

However, North West Greenway Network, which is based within Donegal County Council, met with a number of objections when it was exploring the route.

According to Inishowen Councillor Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin), “there was a bit of push back” from businesses, homeowners and others along the route, who would have lost land to the greenway.

Cllr Crossan said: “I raised the objections at one of the meetings held to discuss the Muff to Quigley's Point Greenway and North West Greenway Network (NWGN) subsequently decided to explore other options.

“NWGN is now exploring an option on the right-hand side of the road, which is not going to impact on very many people. It may impact on CLG Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin's ground but the GAA club is happy to facilitate the project as best it can.

“NWGN is also in ongoing communication with other landowners who might be affected.

“The engagement seems to be positive, whereas prior to this the level of consultation was quite low and that was problematic.

“However, now, I would welcome the level of engagement and the level of consultation that is currently ongoing,” said Cllr Crossan.

Commenting on the situation, NWGN told Donegal Live: “Following consultation with the local community, the Council has re-assessed the route options for the Muff to Quigley’s Point Greenway Project and the preferred option now is to provide a greenway on the eastern (shore side) of the existing R238 at road level. This will achieve the overall project objectives and desired standards in terms of width, safety and operation.

“While Donegal County Council is now engaged with landowners regarding potential route alignments, it aims to minimise the impacts on and address the concerns of the adjacent landowners throughout the design, planning and construction phases of the project.’