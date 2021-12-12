Vandalism to Buncrana Christmas lights
The Buncrana Christmas Lights committee has said it was sad to see the vandalism to the towns Christmas lights.
The damage was done late on Friday night, early Saturday morning.
The Committee said on its social media: "It is really sad to see. Out this morning [Saturday] fixing a lot of damage caused by a few idiots to the town's Christmas tree.
"We have reported this to the Gardaí and have CCTV footage.
"If you were responsible, contact us and pay for the damage, or we'll let the Gardaí sort it out in court and get your names in the papers."
Aoife Lafferty and Brian Gallagher, Gallagher’s Newsagents, Lifford celebrate as a customer won €458,075 Lotto prize
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.