Donegal Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Awards 2021

Three Donegal Groups, Individuals and Communities Shortlisted for the 2021 Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Awards 2021.

The groups were: Friends of Rossnowlagh for the Group of the Year category; Clare Wall (a member of Friends of Rossnowlagh) in the Individual of the Year category; and Scoil Mhuire Buncrana in the Youth of the Year category.

All shortlisted Donegal nominees were sent a congratulatory gift package to thank them for their contribution to coasts across Ireland despite the various challenges that 2021 brought.

Clean Coasts have honoured winning groups, individuals, communities and businesses for outstanding work and commitment to their coastlines and areas.

The Clean Coasts programme depends on the work of more than 1,800 volunteer groups and over 37,000 volunteers.

The involvement and support of the whole community is essential to the work of Clean Coasts and the Ocean Hero Awards is an award to recognise the invaluable contribution volunteers, groups and communities have made towards conserving the Irish coastline.

A Clean Coasts spokesperson said: "It has been an unusual year, and, like everyone, Clean Coasts and their volunteers have had to adapt.

"The continued support, engagement, and interest from the many Clean Coasts volunteers around the country has been outstanding, showing dedication and resilience through these testing times.

"Clean Coasts understands that it was not possible for everybody to take part in clean-up activities this year and for some it was incredibly frustrating not to be able to get out to those places that they love and normally care for. Nonetheless, there is great value in sharing examples of the creative solutions that groups have come up with to inspire us all to look ahead to the new year."

In an effort to recognise the growth of volunteer groups, the number of Ocean Hero categories was expanded to include ten categories in 2021.

Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts Manager said: “I would like to congratulate all of the Ocean Hero Awardee, our shortlist and winners are incredibly inspiring volunteers, groups and communities that have made an outstanding contribution to protecting Ireland’s coastal environment.

"The Clean Coasts programme’s Ocean Hero Awards have been celebrating the incredible efforts of volunteers around the Irish Coastline since 2006. Although 2021 has been challenging at times it has been an incredible year for Clean Coasts and our network has grown so much and shown an incredible amount of dedication and care for our beaches, coastline, marine life and oceans.

"We were delighted to have received so many inspirational nominations that show not only the true dedication of these coastal custodians, but also that their efforts don’t go unnoticed by the community.”