Search

12 Dec 2021

Global Audience Celebrating Donegal's St Colmcille

1500th Birthday of St Colmcille Marked

Colmcille 1500 panel members Dr Brian Lacey & Christy Gillespie along with Deirdre Harte, Project Manager and event host Áine Ní Bhreisleáin of Radio Na Gaeltachta.

Colmcille 1500 panel members Dr Brian Lacey & Christy Gillespie along with Deirdre Harte, Project Manager and event host Áine Ní Bhreisleáin of Radio Na Gaeltachta.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Two hundred people from 10 countries tuned in to historic event co-hosted by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, to mark St Colmcille’s 1500th birthday.  
 
Colmcille 1500 is a year-long commemoration marking the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Colmcille.

St. Colmcille, also known as St Columba, the Latin form of his name, was born in Gartan County Donegal in either 520 or 521 A.D.  He died in Iona Scotland in 597. 
 
The virtual event combined video, dance, documentary, poetry and discussion with two expert panels taking part.

The Irish panel was made up of Prof Malachy Ó Néill, Professor of Irish and Director of Regional Engagement at University of Ulster, Magee Campus, Dr Brian Lacey, Archaeologist, and Historian and Christy Gillespie, author, historian and former principal of Scoil Cholmcille, Termon in the heart of Colmcille's local area.  
 
Joining live from Scotland were Dr. Alasdair Whyte, University of Glasgow, Brian Ó hEadhra, Partnerships and Funding Manager, Bòrd Na Gàidhlig and Joy Dunlop, Gaelic Singer, TV and Radio Presenter. 
 
This particular event charted Colmcille’s life’s journey from Gartan to Scotland and back to the Causeway Coast area before his return to Iona.  
 
Colmcille 1500 Project Manager, Deirdre Harte described the event as building on a magnificent legacy. 
 
“We are so proud to have been able to include this event in a year-long series of celebratory occasions. There is so much history and now legacy between the North West and Scotland bound by our Colmcille connections. This will be a legacy event to build on remarkable legacy by the Donegal-born patron saint.  
 
“I want to thank our esteemed panel members and our host Áine Ní Bhreisleáin of Radio Na Gaeltachta who did a superb job in keeping online audiences engaged for over two hours.” 
 
Video contributions came from Donegal, Derry, Kells, Durrow, Sligo and Causeway Coast & Glens as well as Argyll, Iona and the Western Isles in Scotland. Ending the 2-hour event was a video from a new legacy project originating in Donegal called Slí Colmcille Camino. Described as an ambitious project, it is establishling a pilgrimage linking key sites related to St Colmcille from Donegal, Derry, the North Sperrins and the Bann to Argyll and eventually the island of Iona.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media