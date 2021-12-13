Hundreds of homes without water in Donegal - Irish Water is 'investigating'

The water went off in hundreds of Donegal homes while people were getting ready for work and school
Hundreds of people were left high and dry in Donegal this morning as the water went off while they were getting ready for work and school.
The supply disruption hit shortly before 8am, affecting customers in the wider areas of Leghowney, Barnesmore, Clar, part of Lough and in towards Donegal Town. It is not yet clear how many homes and businesses are affected.
Irish Water says: "We are currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Finnabanes, Clarcam, Barnesmore, Drumnahoul and surrounding areas in Co Donegal. More Information to follow."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.