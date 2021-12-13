Waste company faces charges in case involving death of Donegal man

A waste company that is facing charges in relation to a native of Gortahork who died while working on the back of a refuse lorry in Ballymote, Co. Sligo, has been returned for trial to the next sitting of Sligo Circuit Court on January 11.

The firm, McGrath Industrial Waste Limited of Quarrypoint Business Park, Moneenbradagh, Castlebar, Co Mayo is charged in relation to the death of Daniel Meehan at Castle Burn Housing Estate, Ballymote on December 11th 2018.

Gortahork native, Daniel Meehan who was living at Mountain View, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo, at the time of the incident, passed away the following day in Beaumont Hospital.

Sligo State Solicitor Elisha McHugh told Sligo District Court that the Book of Evidence was ready.

The court was told that Garda Mark Irwin served the Book of Evidence on company director Declan McGrath.

The firm is charged with failing to ensure the safety, health and welfare of its employees in that they failed to manage and conduct work activities specifically the operation of a refuse collection vehicle for the collection of refuse wheelie bins namely a Mercedes Truck refuse collection vehicle which was defective and unsafe.

The charge alleges that the footboards at the back of the vehicle had movement in their retaining brackets, the near side footboard was distorted inwards thus reducing the required footboard area for the operator to stand on.

It alleges the footboard sensors were not functioning in that they were positioned incorrectly and not directed at operatives standing on the footboards. It further alleges the wiring to the rear side sensor was altered so that there was no power supply to the near side sensor which could activate the sensor safety systems, the safe speed limiting system had been overridden and the rear safety barriers that prevent an operator entering the lift unsafe zone at the rear of the vehicle were absent being thus in breach of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act.

The company is also charged with failing to ensure the safety, health and welfare at work of its employees in that they failed to provide systems of work that were planned, organised, performed, maintained and revised as appropriate as to be safe and without risk to health in that an employee was permitted to work on the vehicle while it was operating when the footboard of the rear of the vehicle had movement.

Another charge alleges they failed to ensure the safety, health and welfare of its employees in that Daniel Meehan was permitted to work on the vehicle when the wiring to the near side sensor was altered.