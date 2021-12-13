Saolta respond to overcrowding at Sligo University Hospital

Saolta, the hospital group that run hospitals along the western seaboard have responded to overcrowding at Sligo University Hospital this evening, first highlighted by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation this morning (INMO).

Twenty-eight (28) of 46 admitted patients, the INMO said, were waiting in the Emergency Department. The hospital cvers patients from the southern part of Donegal.

Saolta described the Emergency Department (ED) at Sligo University Hospital as "extremely busy today with a high number of people attending".

"There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

"We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times.

"Given the volume of patients attending the Emergency Department, the hospital is asking the public to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the Caredoc service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

"Sligo University Hospital regrets that due to high attendances and subsequent bed capacity issues, some elective procedures have been postponed."

They said that the hospital is reviewing planned elective surgery on an ongoing basis and is prioritising urgent time-sensitive procedures. All OPD services, ambulatory day cases such as gynaecology, endoscopy and other non-theatre day cases will proceed. In the event that an elective procedure needs to be postponed, the hospital contacts the patient directly to advise.

"As part of the hospital’s Covid-19 measures, we ask that patients wait in the ED alone to help maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This is to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. We remind patients to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any Covid-19 screening processes," the hospital group said.