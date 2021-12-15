DONEGAL FLOODING BLACKSPOT: "The only real solution here is the big solution, the €8.5m scheme"

A major €8.5m flood defence scheme on the River Eske is the only viable solution to preventing further flooding of Donegal Town.

That is according to Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney who addressed the issue at Tuesday’s meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

Mr Sweeney was referring to recent flooding at Clareden Drive during Storm Barra. Relentless efforts by fire crews and a degree of luck with the weather conditions averted homes at Clareden Drive being flooded for the fourth time in six years. While Mr Sweeney acknowledged the mammoth work by everyone involved, his opinion on what needed to be done was clear.

“The only real solution here is the big solution, the €8.5m scheme,” he said, referring to a detailed application previously made to the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The project was submitted for consideration under Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management (CFRAM) Programme following the last major flood in the Clareden Drive area. There was widespread shock, surprise and disappointment when the project was not selected under the last round of funding.

Mr Sweeney stressed: “This problem isn’t going to go away. It is going to get worse with global warming.

“We need to be making as much noise about this as possible to get it advanced.”

Having not been allocated CFRAM funding on the last occasion, minor works funding helped put some preventive measures in place. While the roads officer said the only solution was the major project, he suggested that further minor works funding could help pay for part of the project to be done in advance, namely detailed flood modelling.

“If we get the flood modelling done it will clearly paint the picture of what needs to be done and where,” he said.

Director Of Services Garry Martin praised everyone involved in dealing with the effects of Storm Barra. He too called for urgent action in putting in place a long term solution to the flood problem.

“Mark [Sweeney] has done Trojan work to try and position Donegal Town to get funding from CFRAM,” he said.

“The focus is always on Clareden Drive and Waterloo Place but flood defences are needed for all of Donegal Town. Lots of houses along the river are threatened.

“We have been lucky enough to defend them the last few times but the day will come when conditions are against us and we will not be able to defend them. That is the reality.”

Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) didn’t hold back in voicing his anger and frustration at the lack of government support, saying people had been let down by successive ministers.

“If the will was there the government would allocate the money,” he said.

“Those people wouldn’t have to fear that their properties would be flooded.

“Even if we get funding we could be looking at five to six years before anything is done.”

He proposed that the people in the three most vulnerable houses be rehomed by Donegal County Council. This was seconded by Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD, Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG). Mr Martin said this was not currently part of the plan but he would certainly look at it.

Cllr Micheál Naughton (FF) voiced his frustration that the protection of the pearl mussel was taking priority over saving people’s homes.

Cllr Tom Conaghan (Ind) proposed that diggers be used to remove two corners of the river. However, Mark Sweeney replied that this would move the flooding problem further along the river rather than solve the problem.