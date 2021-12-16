New multi-lingual Covid-19 vaccine information videos

The HSE’s National Social Inclusion Office and National Immunisation Office (NIO), in conjunction with Translate Ireland and ICGP, has created new and updated Covid-19 vaccine information videos. The videos are in a range of languages which are now live on the HSE's YouTube channel and being shared on social media.

Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of the HSE National Immunisation Office says, “It is important that everyone protects themselves from the Covid-19 virus and we want to make sure all communities in Ireland have access to accurate and trusted information.”

“These videos with factual and updated information on the Covid-19 vaccine are available on the HSE YouTube channel.”

The HSE added the videos in a number of key languages to help share the messaging about the Covid-19 vaccine. The videos augment the vaccine information leaflets that are translated into 26 languages and are available on HSE.ie and through vaccination centres. The new multi-lingual videos will target those who do not speak English and encourage everyone to take up the Covid-19 vaccine. The videos are available here.

These videos complement the HSE’s ongoing communications programme aimed at raising awareness and encouraging uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine. The videos are live across a wide range of channels and social media platforms and through our network of partner organisations and services.