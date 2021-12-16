Donegal community groups get Community Foundation funding boost to help combat Covid isolation

Five Donegal community projects aimed at combatting isolation during Covid-19 are receiving support from a round of grants supported by private donors to The Community Foundation for Ireland.

They are:

- Liquid Therapy South Donegal to support participants in developing their own surf and ocean skills to improve their mental health and wellbeing in their everyday life;

- Bundoran Community Development CLG to provide a setting to bring older people from community together for a "chat and a cuppa" (comhrá agus cupán);

- Donegal Women's Centre through the use of Mindfulness Creative Art and Crafting Therapy, that older aged women will feel included, connected to themselves and others and have learned a new approach to positive mental health and well-being;

- Letterkenny Youth & Family Service (LYFS) to breathe life back into the people of the community, remove the restrictions of the home by building confidence to engage with others, socialise, have fun and make meaningful connections;

- Scioból na bhFear, Men’s Shed. This project is to build on the successful Pilot Covid-Lockdown Zoom Remote Tea and Chat, to create a hybrid meet, chat and learn space to provide company, reduce Digital Literacy resistance, fears and Deficits among older men in a rural Community.

The grants are being provided through the Foundation's Covid-Recovery Fund which has been supporting communities throughout the Pandemic with money raised by Private and Corporate Donors.

The latest support is being provided in two strands. ‘Overcoming Isolation’ is giving local on the ground support while ‘Building Capacity’ is aimed at bigger national groups who support people across the country.

The strong community spirit across Donegal has been recognised in the first strand with grants of up to €3,000 for each of the five successful groups.

Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland said:

“Throughout the pandemic we have been working with amazing community partners and supporting their work on the ground across Donegal.

“In this latest round of funding our donors are delighted to continue that support. Each of the local projects are inspiring as they show communities coming together to support friends, family, neighbours and others who used to be strangers. Such actions lie at the very heart of our mission ‘Equality for all in thriving communities.’

“What is particularly impressive is the range of age groups covered by the Donegal projects.

“It is also important to note that when we opened this grant round that demand exceeded the available support ten times over. The need remains great in communities and we would ask any donors – whether private individuals, families or businesses – who want to get involved to drop us a line at info@foundation.ie

“For now I want to congratulate the successful Donegal grantees and wish them every success in the work ahead.”

In addition Donegal will also benefit from national grants to organisations like Ronald McDonald House, One in Four, Free Legal Advice Centres and many others.