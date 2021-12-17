BREAKING: Donegal students stranded and unable even to get a bus home as scheduled Susi grant not paid

Hungry and stranded Third Level and PLC students from Donegal and around the country are desperately trying to find answers as to why their latest grant installment was not in their bank accounts.

Susi administrators posted on Facebook that payments had been made to Higher Level and Post Leaving Cert course students today (Friday). But the response from students tells a very different story.

Vicky Matthew from Ballyshannon is a mature student in receipt of Susi.

She told Donegal Live: "I didn't get my grant, but at least I don't have to pay a landlord.

"A lot of students are very worried about how they are going to pay their rent. They are relying on their grant just to get by, to eat.

"When you are a student on Susi, or a parent with children at college, you live from one grant to the next.

Many Donegal students at Third Level institutions around the country are finishing up for Christmas this week and were literally waiting for their grant money to buy a bus ticket home. Now, not only can they not get a bus ticket, they don't have money for food either.

Students are saying that their Susi account is showing the payment as having been process, but it has not arrived in their bank accounts.

The comments on Susi social media platforms suggest that a large number of students contacted Susi, with the organisation initially saying that the problem was not at their end.

Ms Matthew said: "I have spoken to students who have accounts with Bank of Ireland and others who have accounts with AIB and none of them got their money, so the problem must be coming from Susi."

Some students have since been told by the Susi help desk that there is a problem, though details are not clear.

"Students are really worried and Susi need to come out and tell them what the problem is and when it will be resolved," said Ms Matthew.

"I am also calling on our politicians to come on board here and find out what is going on."