Search

17 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Donegal students stranded and unable even to get a bus home as scheduled Susi grant not paid

Many students are broke, hungry and worried that they can't pay their rent

SUSI grant application date for 2020-2021

SUSI grant application date for 2020-2021

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Hungry and stranded Third Level and PLC students from Donegal and around the country are desperately trying to find answers as to why their latest grant installment was not in their bank accounts.

Susi administrators posted on Facebook that payments had been made to Higher Level and Post Leaving Cert course students today (Friday). But the response from students tells a very different story.

Vicky Matthew from Ballyshannon is a mature student in receipt of Susi.

She told Donegal Live: "I didn't get my grant, but at least I don't have to pay a landlord.

"A lot of students are very worried about how they are going to pay their rent. They are relying on their grant just to get by, to eat.

"When you are a student on Susi, or a parent with children at college, you live from one grant to the next.

Many Donegal students at Third Level institutions around the country are finishing up for Christmas this week and were literally waiting for their grant money to buy a bus ticket home. Now, not only can they not get a bus ticket, they don't have money for food either.

Students are saying that their Susi account is showing the payment as having been process, but it has not arrived in their bank accounts.

The comments on Susi social media platforms suggest that a large number of students contacted Susi, with the organisation initially saying that the problem was not at their end. 

Ms Matthew said: "I have spoken to students who have accounts with Bank of Ireland and others who have accounts with AIB and none of them got their money, so the problem must be coming from Susi."

Some students have since been told by the Susi help desk that there is a problem, though details are not clear.

"Students are really worried and Susi need to come out and tell them what the problem is and when it will be resolved," said Ms Matthew.

"I am also calling on our politicians to come on board here and find out what is going on."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media