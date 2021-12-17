Donegal Greenways receive funding boost

Donegal County Council has been allocated €800,000 for the Carrigan's to Castlefinn Greenway (28.5km) which will link Castlefin and the Foyle Valley Greenway.

It was among five Greenway projects from the county, including three in Inshowen, to receive a total of €2.5 million.

Inishowen Greenway Muff to Quigleys Point (8km) received €300,000. Inishowen Greenway Buncrana to Carndonagh (32km) received €600,000; and Inishowen Greenway Bridgend to Buncrana and Newtowncunningham received €500,000.

Donegal to Burtonport to Letterkenny received €250,000.

The funding was allocated by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). TII is responsible for securing the provision of a safe and efficient road network and provides annual funding allocations to local authorities for this purpose. TII has also recently been assigned responsibility for Greenways.

Minister McConalogue said: "Significant Greenway investment is being directed at the border counties including Donegal which is progressing a number of Greenways. This will see an expansion of cross-border Greenways.

"This investment in greenways right throughout Donegal is fantastic news for locals, for businesses and for tourism attraction in the County. Congratulations to all our local groups, local politicians and Donegal County Council for their significant work with these projects. I look forward to their progress.

"The circa €60 million funding for Greenways is part of the overall commitment to invest €360 million per year in active travel over the lifetime of the Government. Further allocations will be made by the NTA and the Department of Transport in the New Year covering Active Travel for both urban and rural areas."

Full details of all of the projects allocated funding can be found can be found here.