UPDATE: Female motorist taken to hospital following two vehicle collision outside of Donegal Town

Female motorist taken to hospital following two vehicle collision outside of Donegal Town
A female motorist was taken to hospital following a crash outside of Donegal Town this evening.
The car in which the woman was travelling collided with a lorry on the Killybegs Road shortly before 7pm.
The scene has since been cleared.
Gardai have said enquires are ongoing.
