Search

22 Dec 2021

Donegal ATM will not run out of money this Christmas, Cllr assured

Donegal ATM will not run out of money this Christmas, Cllr assured

THhe ATM is located at the Bundoran Community Centre

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The ATM machine in the centre of busy town in the south of the county will be serviced over the holiday period and will not run out of cash, locals and visitors have been assured.
Cllr Michael McMahon said that withdrawals had been unavailable last weekend from the ATM located at the Bundoran Community Centre.
The ATM machine at the community centre was formerly the AIB bank, but the ATM is no longer under the remit of AIB.

Cllr McMahon said: “I was in touch with Brinks Providers over the last few days who have assured me that it will be serviced over the Christmas period and will not have a repeat performance like last weekend when it ran out of money.”

He added “that there is also a second ATM machine situated on the main street of Bundoran outside of Paris nightclub, should residents of the town or indeed visitors need to do cash withdrawals”.

He said that there were also ATM machines provided in a number of shops and amusement arcades in the town.

The ATM facility provided at the local Bank of Ireland - located across the road from the Community Centre -  was withdrawn following the bank’s permanent closure a few months back. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media