25 Dec 2021

Kind-hearted schoolchildren show their Christmas spirit

Lovely gesture from the kids of Kinlough

Kinlough kids

The children display some of the Christmas gift packages at Four Masters NS

They have a very active and busy Student Council at Four Masters National School in Kinlough. The council comprises of pupils from 3rd to 6th class who are democratically elected by their peers.
They meet several times a month and collect suggestions and ideas from each class prior to all meetings.
These ideas are discussed, prioritised and brought to the attention of the principal, Ms. Clarke and class teachers.
The Student Council likes to fundraise for various charities throughout the year. It is important as a school community to help others. The school motto states ‘Ní neart go cur le chéile’ - ‘There is no strength without unity’.
With this in mind they decided to do something nice for the elderly in their local community. The Covid pandemic has been challenging for everyone especially the elderly. Many activities and functions have been cancelled for them. So the pupils decided to organise, collect and assemble care packages for them.

Staff and pupils at Four Masters NS with some of the care packages ready for delivery

They had a fantastic response to this initiative from all members of the school community. They were able to combine all the wonderful items collected to make up over 55 Christmas gift packages.
A sincere thank you to everyone for their donations. As the saying goes ‘If you can be anything in this world, be kind’.
This is truly evident in the Four Masters School in Kinlough.

Local News

