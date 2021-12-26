Search

26 Dec 2021

HSE Test Centre road signs in Donegal defaced with 'Covid-denier' messages

The signs are at a busy roundabout on the approach to one of the county's test centres

Vandalism of the HSE Test Centre Signs in Donegal Town

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

HSE Test Centre directional signs at a busy Donegal roundabout have been defaced with Covid-denier messages.

The vandalism occurred at the Drumlonagher Roundabout near the Donegal Town Covid-19 test centre. 

Leaflets with Covid-denier messages were stuck over the wording of the sign. These road signs direct people approaching from the directions of Ballyshannon, Ballybofey and Killybegs to the test centre.

The leaflets are in keeping with similar material circulating online. They have also been pasted to lampposts, the doors of public toilets and other public spaces across the country.

Defacing an information sign which directs people to a test centre is however more concerning.

