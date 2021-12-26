Nightclubs close in Northern Ireland over fears of cross border patrons spreading Omicron variant

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland are to close from St Stephen's Day over fears of the spread of Covid-19.

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has said that the closure of nightclubs in the Republic has led to fears that 'movement of people' across the border will increase the spread of Covid-19. He said that this was one of a number of considerations in making the decision to close nightclubs, as was the gathering of crowds in an indoor setting.

Dancing is prohibited in hospitality settings, with the exception of weddings and civil partnerships. Indoor standing events are also not allowed in Northern Ireland from St Stephen's Day.

Further restrictions and requirement are being imposed in Northern Ireland from December 27. They include

- A maximum of six people permitted to be seated together in hospitality settings. More than six will be permitted if they all belong to a single household, as long as it is not more than 10. Children aged 12 and under are not counted in the total. This requirement does not apply to weddings and civil partnerships.

- Table service will be required. Apart from entering and leaving the premises, the only movement allowed indoors is to access toilet facilities, to select food from a buffet or to pay.

- Retail businesses must take reasonable measures to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission. Retail businesses vary significantly in terms of size, layout and capacity, however consideration must be given to social distancing, one-way systems, screens, barriers, effective ventilation and capacity management.

- Two metre social distancing will be required in office settings. There will be a statutory duty on businesses to take reasonable measures to promote compliance with face coverings requirements, with a grace period until January 7 before enforcement is implemented.

- The exemption of wearing a face covering where it causes severe stress will be removed and the onus of proving an exemption on medical grounds will be on the individual, with a grace period until January 7 before enforcement is implemented.