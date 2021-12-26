Weather advisory issued for County Donegal with conditions set to deteriorate

Stockpile of sandbags in the Clareden Drive area of Donegal Town
Donegal County Council and Met Eireann are warning that deteriorating weather conditions early in the week could lead to floods.
Spells of rain which will be heavy at times coupled with already saturated soils may lead to localised flooding.
The Status Yellow warning is valid from Sunday at 4pm until Wednesday at 9pm.
