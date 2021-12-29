Gardaí investigating assault which took place in Donegal over Christmas

Gardaí are investigating an assault in Donegal Town which took place over Christmas
Gardaí have confirmed that an investigation is taking place regarding an assault in Donegal Town over Christmas.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault that took place in the Diamond, Donegal Town, at approximately 7.30pm on December 23.
“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”
