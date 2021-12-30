Popular Donegal New Year's Day swim cancelled due to Covid and demands on organisers

The RNLI New Year's Day swim at Mountcharles has been cancelled
For the second consecutive year, the New Year's Day Swim at Mountcharles Pier has been cancelled.
The swim had been due to take place at 3pm on January 1. However organisers cited the reasons for cancelling the event as being the rising Covid-19 numbers and the new requirement to record names, telephone numbers and emails of every swimmer entering the water and cross-checking them with swimmers leaving the water.
Organisers felt that this new requirement would be very difficult to carry out, and would put huge responsibility on the voluntary organisers. They say they will revisit the practicality of running the event next year.
