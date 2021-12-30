Search

30 Dec 2021

Impossible to do a Covid test in Donegal with no appointments available antigen tests sold out

Shops and pharmacies are reporting that antigen tests are selling out

Antigen test available to primary school children from today

Antigen test

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Donegal's Covid-19 test centres in Letterkenny and Donegal Town currently have no appointments available.

The advice on the HSE website is to check back later in case appointments become available. 

People are turning to antigen tests, but these are nigh on impossible to find in Donegal at the moment. Shops and pharmacies say they are flying off the shelves within minutes of being delivered.

While Christmas celebrations were very much scaled back, the impact of even the smallest gatherings is starting to be felt. People across Donegal are getting phone calls and messages from people they met up with over Christmas to say they have since tested positive.

The highly contagious Omicron variant is leading to unprecedented positivity rates in PCR testing, with an incredible 50% of all swabs returning a positive result. 

According to Thursday's information from Covid-19 Data Ireland, there were 21,847 positive swabs from 44,081 tests, up from 16,959 positive swabs from 37,503 on Wednesday.

And with so many people unable to book a PCR test, the actual number of cases is likely to be much higher

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media