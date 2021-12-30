Impossible to do a Covid test in Donegal with no appointments available antigen tests sold out

Donegal's Covid-19 test centres in Letterkenny and Donegal Town currently have no appointments available.

The advice on the HSE website is to check back later in case appointments become available.

People are turning to antigen tests, but these are nigh on impossible to find in Donegal at the moment. Shops and pharmacies say they are flying off the shelves within minutes of being delivered.

While Christmas celebrations were very much scaled back, the impact of even the smallest gatherings is starting to be felt. People across Donegal are getting phone calls and messages from people they met up with over Christmas to say they have since tested positive.

The highly contagious Omicron variant is leading to unprecedented positivity rates in PCR testing, with an incredible 50% of all swabs returning a positive result.

According to Thursday's information from Covid-19 Data Ireland, there were 21,847 positive swabs from 44,081 tests, up from 16,959 positive swabs from 37,503 on Wednesday.

And with so many people unable to book a PCR test, the actual number of cases is likely to be much higher