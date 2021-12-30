Search

30 Dec 2021

Six whale and dolphin strandings in one day includes two animals which stranded in Donegal

There has been a high number of stranded cetaceans in the last few weeks

Six whale and dolphin strandings in one day includes two animals which stranded in Donegal

The emaciated whale at Downings. PHOTO IWDG/Facebook

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

There has been a recent spate of strandings reported to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG), including two in Donegal.

On December 27 alone, six animals were reported with three of these being live strandings.

A spokesperson for IWDG said: "A very emaciated Cuvier’s beaked whale live stranded on Dooey Beach in Downings.

"IWDG Donegal local group were mobilised, although the animal died shortly after live stranding."

One common dolphin was reported live stranded from Galway with serious injuries. The dolphin died within 20 minutes of IWDG arriving to the seen.

A second common dolphin was reported live stranded from Mulranny, County Mayo. A local rescue group refloated this animal and it was not seen again.

In addition, three more animals were reported already dead. One common dolphin was found stranded at Rathmullen.

The IWDG spokesperson said: "National Parks and Wildlife Service received a video of a dolphin swimming in the area the day before.

"Although it can not be confirmed, the video paired with the fresh state of the carcass suggests this may have also been a live stranding."

Another common dolphin was reported from Greenore, County Louth, also in very fresh condition. The IWDG local group in Louth were mobilised.

Finally, an animal in very poor body condition was reported from Passage East, County Waterford.

The spokesperson said: "Due to the advanced state of decomposition, we were unable to determine the species, and will therefore have to be logged as 'dolphin species.'

"Please continue to report all strandings to the IWDG so we respond immediately and monitor the status of our whales and dolphins."

Strandings and sightings can be reported at www.iwdg.ie or via the IWDG reporting app.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media