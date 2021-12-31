Search

31 Dec 2021

Donegal lotto prize from October still remains unclaimed

Check out your wallet, back pocket and handbags

Is there a lotto ticket worth nearly €30,000 in your possession?

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

It's the last day of 2021 but a Donegal person or someone that was in Pettigo on October 19 last could be walking around with a €30,000 lotto ticket in their back pocket, wallet, handbag or lurking in the kitchen cupboard. 

If you have the wining ticket, don't hand around too much longer though . . . .

That's because the National Lottery is issuing a final appeal to Lotto players in Donegal to urgently check their tickets as a Match 5 prize worth €29,273 from Wednesday 20 October, 2021 remains unclaimed.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Tuesday January 18.

The winning ticket was sold on Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Gallagher’s Stop and Shop, Post Office, Main Street, Pettigo in Donegal and it could even have been a purchaser from nearby Fermanagh or someone on holidays in the county.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all Lotto players in Pettigo to urgently check their old Lotto tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on this prize: 

“We are urging any of our Lotto players who may have purchased their Lotto tickets for the October 20, 2021 draw at Gallagher’s Stop and Shop, Post Office on the Main Street in Pettigo to carefully check their tickets.

"There is a Match 5 prize worth €29,273 which remains unclaimed and we are hoping to hear from the winner soon as the last date to claim is January 18.

If you are this lucky winner, please be sure to sign the back of your ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible. We will then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

 

