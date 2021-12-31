Search

31 Dec 2021

Heart warming wedding rings appeal - may have been donated to charity shop by mistake

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Bundoran SVP (St Vincent dePaul) have issued a heart warming appeal to help them find the owners of a set of wedding rings, which they believe may have been donated to them by mistake.

The rings, both male and female wedding, are in a single box. 

According to the local branch, which also operate a popular charity shop on the town's main street: 

"They were discovered in a donation just pre lockdown, they were put away for safety then and with all the Covid chaos upon reopening they were forgotten about and just resurfaced again before Christmas, they have said. 
They also say that one of the rings is engraved so to claim these you must know what is engraved on it.

They added:

"We really hope to reunite these with the rightful owner. Please share, we would love a Happy Ending story for 2021."

Wouldn't it be a beautiful gift for someone as we enter 2022, if they reappeared for their owners . . . .

