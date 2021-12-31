Daniel O'Donnell wishes everyone a happy New Year

Daniel O'Donnell
International singing star Daniel O'Donnell wished everyone a happy New Year today on social media as he wished reach out radio all the best in their upcoming venture in 2022.
The Kinncasslagh-native said he was delighted to announce that from Saturday, January 1, reach out radio would be broadcasting live featuring a lot the 'good Irish country music' from 9am tomorrow, Saturday.
He wished all of his fans at home and abroad a happy New Year.
This year, 2021, Daniel celebrated his 60th birthday and featured on the Late Late. Many fans from across the globe wished the star all the best.
