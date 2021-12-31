NEW NUMBER: NoWDOC GP Out of Hours Service  extremely busy and experiencing high volume of calls

The NoWDOC GP Out of Hours Service in Donegal is currently extremely busy and experiencing a high volume of calls at present, according to the HSE. A new number also becomes operational on New Year's Day.

Urgent care calls are being prioritised and dealt with as a priority.

They have asked for the public's patience and to expect longer than usual wait times.

They have also said that from tomorrow, Saturday, January 1, 2022, the NoWDOC Service has changed its number to

0818 400 911.

This is a due to changes being introduced by the COMREG (Commission for Communications Regulation) wherein 1850 numbers are being withdrawn.

The NoWDOC Service, which is a partnership between the GP members of Caredoc and the HSE, provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients of GP members in County Donegal and south Leitrim.

The Service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service who are the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise.