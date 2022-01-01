Search

01 Jan 2022

Bundoran Community Development CLG celebrates first year of Community service programme

The welcoming interior of the Bundoran Community Centre

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

2021 marked another milestone for Bundoran Community Development CLG.

Since forming in 2009, the group have been involved in a range of community development initiatives leading to the opening of the Community Centre in 2016.  Over the next few years the group had been in a lengthy process to obtain funding supports from Pobal.

Pobal works on behalf of Government to support communities and local agencies toward achieving social inclusion and development. In late summer 2020 they were successful in receiving funding to support the employment a manager and administrator under Pobal’s Community Services Programme.

Bundoran Community Development CLG welcomed the employment of Martin Mc Devitt as Manager and Teresa O Neill as Administrator of Bundoran Community Centre. The focus then started on planning events, services, activities and programmes to achieve the objectives of the Community Services Programme.  “There were many challenges over the last 12 months but equally there were opportunities for new initiatives” Martin said.  “For example, Buddy Buggies was created from the need for an indoor Parent and Baby group in the area but only outdoor activity was permitted.  Thankfully we were able to start our indoor groups in the Autumn” he added.

BUNDORAN COMMUNITY CENTRE

The Community Centre provides a facility for 30 community, social and voluntary groups over the year but also a base for private entities too.

The Cowork Plus facility is a great asset for remote workers with daily rates for hot desk use. The centre also hosts the Bundoran Community Museum in partnership with Magh Ene Historical Society.  This unique attraction is open daily all year.


There are a variety of counselling and therapy options available from the centre along with activity and craft workshops and classes. 

The popular Wild Atlantic Women’s Group meet every Wednesday morning.  The Seafront Strollers started this year and meet on Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings. 

Martin further explained:

“We were pleased to receive grants and funding from a variety of sources including Age and Opportunity, Donegal Local Development CLG, HSE National Lottery, Donegal Sports Partnership and more.  This helped us to organise and deliver a range of activities over the year.”  

During the year there was internal works on the wooden sash windows and stain glass window with thanks to successful funding from The Heritage Council and The Built Heritage Investment Fund from Donegal County Council.  Further works was completed by Donegal County Council under Development Fund Initiative, Community Enhancement Programme and the Hub Outreach Fund.   

2022 looks very promising again with the launch of Befriend Bundoran telephone service, the return of Men on the Move, Chat and Cuppa and additional Craft Markets throughout the seasons.

Information about what’s on and coming up at the centre is available from their website www.bundorancommunitycentre.com or on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. 

There is a monthly newsletter published so subscribe to receive it at bundorancommunitycentre@gmail.com. 

If you are out and about why not call in to the centre where the staff are willing to help.

The centre will reopen on Tuesday January 4, 2022.

