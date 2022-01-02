Search

02 Jan 2022

Donegal auction raises over €33,000 for varous charities

Annual Poor Farmers' Auction is a great success once again - and has raised over €400,000 in 16 years

Donegal auction raises over €33,000 for varous charities

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

The 16th Annual Poor Farmers’ Auction in Donegal has raised in excess of €33,500 as people have once again rallied around this great cause.

Numerous members of the public donated a wide range of animals, goods and consumables that were then put up for auction.

This year’s beneficiaries are: MS Ireland; the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation; the Donegal Cancer Flight and Service; and Ronald McDonald House.

“There was massive support on the night from people donating and bidders buying, and the money is still coming in,” a spokesperson said.

What began as a simple idea has really grown over the years.

Indeed, the total amount raised since it started is now over €400,000.

Some sample prices achieved this year are listed below:

- Purebred swale hogget €730

-25 small bales straw €210

- Lorryload crusher run €600

-Home baking hamper €180

-Five hens and a rooster €140 

Thanks are extended to everyone who helped in any way. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media