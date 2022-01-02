Donegal auction raises over €33,000 for varous charities

The 16th Annual Poor Farmers’ Auction in Donegal has raised in excess of €33,500 as people have once again rallied around this great cause.
Numerous members of the public donated a wide range of animals, goods and consumables that were then put up for auction.
This year’s beneficiaries are: MS Ireland; the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation; the Donegal Cancer Flight and Service; and Ronald McDonald House.
“There was massive support on the night from people donating and bidders buying, and the money is still coming in,” a spokesperson said.
What began as a simple idea has really grown over the years.
Indeed, the total amount raised since it started is now over €400,000.
Some sample prices achieved this year are listed below:
- Purebred swale hogget €730
-25 small bales straw €210
- Lorryload crusher run €600
-Home baking hamper €180
-Five hens and a rooster €140
Thanks are extended to everyone who helped in any way.
