Efforts underway to restore water following burst water main in Donegal

Water supply has been disrupted in Donegal Town due to burst pipe
Repair crews are working on a burst pipe in the Drumlonagher area of Donegal Town.
Irish Water customers on the Ballybofey Road and surrounding areas may experience supply disruptions.
It is hoped that supply will be restored by 3pm on Sunday afternoon.
Irish Water is recommending that customers allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.
Updates can be found at water.ie
